Moto G70 Tab With Dolby Atmos Support Goes Official

Motorola India has officially launched its latest mid-tier Android tablet -- Moto G70 Tab LTE. This is the most powerful Android tablet that the company has launched in India. It will go against the likes of the Realme Pad, which also offers similar specifications at a slightly lower price tag.

Moto G70 Tab Specifications

The Moto G70 Tab comes in a dual-tone finish with a Moto logo on the back. Besides, there is also a primary camera along with an LED flash at the back. The tablet has flat edges and is equipped with quad speakers backed by Dolby Atmos, and there is also a four-point Pogo-Pin for connecting keyboards.

Do note that, the tablet does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a bummer. The tablet has an 11-inch IPS LCD screen with a native resolution of 2000 x 1000 with up to 400nits of brightness. The display supports 10 multi-touch points with eye comfort certification from TUV. The bezels look pretty narrow and offer a higher screen-to-body ratio.

The Moto G70 Tab is powered by the Mediatek Helio G90T SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device does have a dedicated microSD card slot, which can accept memory cards with up to 1TB. There is also a SIM card slot with support for LTE networking for both calls and to access the internet.

The tablet has a 13MP primary camera with an LED flash at the back. Similarly, there is also an 8MP selfie camera at the front. There is no major camera bump on the Moto G70 Tab and the tablet has a thickness of 7.5mm and weighs 490grams. Similarly, the device is also IP52 certified for water and dust resistance.

Out of the box, the tablet comes with Android 11 OS with stock UI. Given the brand's track record, the tablet is likely to receive at least one major Android OS update. A 7,700 mAh battery powers the tablet with support for 20W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Pricing And Availability

The Moto G70 Tab with Mediatek Helio G90T will be available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs. 21,999. There will be an additional 10 percent discount for ICICI bank card users. The product is now available for pre-order and as of now, there is no information on when the device will go on sale in India.

