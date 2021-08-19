Just In
Moto Tab G20 Spotted At Google Play Console; Rebranded Lenovo Tab M8?
Motorola could be the newest player in the tablet segment where reports suggest the company is gearing up for a tab launch. Rumors point to a Moto Tab G20 that was spotted on Google Play Console. From the looks of it, the alleged Moto Tab G20 could be a rebranded Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen).
Moto Tab G20 Spotted
The Moto Tab G20 at the Google Play Console has revealed a couple of key details, including its renders. The listing reveals the upcoming tablet will flaunt a 1200 x 800 pixels resolution display with a pixel density of 240 PPI. The listing also reveals there would be a MediaTek MT8768A chipset, which is the Helio P22T processor.
The Moto Tab G20 was also spotted with 3GB RAM along with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. This points that the upcoming Moto Tab G20 is a close replica of the Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen). Several features seem to be overlapping between the two tablets, suggesting the upcoming Motorola unit is a rebranded Lenovo tab.
Moto Tab G20 Launch: What To Expect?
This isn't the first time we're spotting the Moto Tab G20. Like most new gadgets in the market, we can expect the Motorola tab to run Android 11 out of the box. If this is a rebranded Lenovo Tab M8, then we can expect to see a single 5MP camera at the rear. Another 2MP selfie camera can also be expected on the Moto Tab G20. Also, a 5,100 mAh battery capacity can be expected on the Moto Tab G20.
Moto Tab G20 Price In India
Looking at the aforementioned features, one can expect the Moto Tab G20 to be an affordable tablet. The demand for tablets has risen and Motorola wants a piece of this cake too. This could mean Motorola could launch the Moto Tab G20 with an affordable price tag to take on other players like Samsung, Xiaomi, and others.
Moreover, the aforementioned specs are mere rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt. Presently, the launch date of the Moto G20 Tab is under wraps. Since the tab has arrived at the Google Play Console, we can expect it to launch pretty soon.
(via)
