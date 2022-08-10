Just In
Moto Tab G62 India Launch Set For August 17; Will Bring 2K Screen, Snapdragon 680 SoC
Motorola is all set to expand its range of Android tablets in India by launching the Moto Tab G62 soon. The slate is all set to be released in the country on August 17. The microsite for the Moto Tab G62 is already live on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. The listing has revealed the official images as well as key specifications of the tablet.
Moto Tab G62 Offer Minimal Bezels, Dual-Tone Finish
The Motorola Moto Tab G62 will be arriving as a mid-range Android-powered tablet. The slate will be offering minimal bezels on all sides. At the rear, it will be offering a dual-tone finish. There will also be four stereo speakers onboard the tablet to provide an immersive media experience. The device will be offering support for a stylus pen. The company will offer a cover case that will allow it to be used in the stand mode.
Moto Tab G62 Will Bring 2K Screen, Snapdragon 680 SoC
The Moto Tab G62 will be coming with a large 10.6-inch LCD display, which will be providing a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. Powering the tablet will be the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is based on the 6nm fabrication process. The chipset will be paired with the Adreno 610 graphics processor. Software-wise, it will be booting Android 12 out-of-the-box.
The Moto Tab G62 is expected to come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which will be further expandable up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card. In the camera department, the device will offer an 8MP camera at both the front and back. The slate will come in two variants - 4G LTE and Wi-Fi only. Lastly, a beefy 7,700 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support will keep it running.
The Moto Tab G62 will be available to buy on Flipkart. However, there's no word regarding its pricing at the moment. The specs of the slate suggest that it could be a sub-Rs. 18,000 offering.
Moto Tab G62 Will Be Able To Go Against Competition?
As per the official specs, the Moto Tab G62 seems to be a decent mid-range Android tablet. The device has a high-resolution 2K display, a powerful Snapdragon 680 processor, the latest Android features, a beefy battery with fast charging, and a 4G LTE variant. So, if it is priced right under Rs. 18,000 or Rs. 15,000, it will be certainly able to go against the competition.
