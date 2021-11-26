Moto Tab G70 Could Launch As Rebranded Of Lenovo Tab; What’s Different? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The demand for the tablet has surged exponentially in the last few years. Even smartphone manufacturers are now entering the tablets segment. Brands like Oppo and OnePlus are all set to foray, while Realme and Motorola have already entered. Motorola recently launched the Moto Tab G20 in India. Now, it is expected to bring another tablet dubbed Moto Tab G70. The tablet was recently spotted on BIS certification, hinting at an imminent India launch.

Moto Tab G70 Spotted On BIS Certification

The upcoming Moto Tab G70 has now received BIS certification (spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma). The BIS certification listing has not revealed any details of the upcoming Motorola tablet. Also, the tab was appeared on the Google Play Console and Geekbench platform, revealing its key features.

Moto Tab G70: What To Expect?

As per the Google Play Console listing, the upcoming tablet from Motorola will come with a WUXGA+ display and a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The Moto Tab G70 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 500 SoC. The Kompanio is the new series of chips from MediaTek that is specially designed for tablets and PCs.

The chip is expected to be paired with 4GB of RAM. It remains to be seen whether the tablet will get any other RAM variant. It is also tipped to run Android 11 OS. On the other hand, the Geekbench listing revealed the tablet is managed to score 475 in the single-core test and 1569 in the multi-core test. Further, the listing suggests the tablet could be a rebranded version of the Lenovo Tab P11 series as the motherboard is mentioned P11.

Also, the tablet is listed to be shipped with the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. Going by this, we expect the tablet could be rebranded version of the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus which also runs the same Helio G90T chip. So, we expect the Moto Tab G70 could share similar features as the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus.

Then the tablet would be launched with an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh, 400 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support. The tablet might pack a 7,500 mAh battery unit with 20W fast charging support.

It is also important to note that, the tablet is listed as the 'Moto Tab G70 LTE' on BIS. So, there is a chance the Indian market won't get a Wi-Fi-only variant. However, it will be better to take as speculations until Motorola reveals something.

Moto Tab G70: Expected Price In India

Although the pricing is still unknown. Considering its features, we can safely assume it will cost expensive compared to the existing Moto Tab G20 which was announced at Rs. 10,999. The launch timeline of this tablet is yet to be revealed.

Now, Motorola is prepping up for the G-series smartphones launch in the country. The Moto G31 is going to be the first model from the lineup to enter the Indian market. The launch is scheduled for Nov 29 (Monday).

