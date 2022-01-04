Moto Tab G70 With Helio G90T Chip, 2K Display India Launch Confirmed; Listed On Flipkart News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has confirmed the launch of the Moto G71 5G smartphone in India. Apart from the smartphone, the brand seems to be launching a new tablet dubbed the Moto Tab G70 in the country as well. However, the launch date of the tablet has not been announced yet. The detailed features and design of the upcoming Moto Tab G70 have been revealed via the Flipkart listing. Let's dive into details.

Moto Tab G70 India Launch Confirmed

The Moto Tab G70 tablet has been listed on Flipkart with its features and design. It also confirms the availability of the tablet on the e-commerce site. Although the launch date did not mention on the microsite.

Moto Tab G70 Tablet Design And Features

The Moto Tab G70 will have a sleek and premium metal design. It will have a dual-tone finish at the rear and single cameras on both sides. Coming to the features, the tablet will come with an 11-inch LCD 2K display which will give you a great viewing experience. It will support 400 nits of peak brightness and come with an HD certification to deliver high-quality content on OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video & Netflix.

The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC which can handle multitasking without any lag. The chip will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage which will support additional storage expansion of up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD slot. For imaging, the Moto Tab G70 will sport a 13MP camera sensor at the rear panel and an 8MP front-facing sensor for selfies.

On the software front, the tab will run Android 11 OS and it will pack a 7,770 mAh battery backed by a 20W rapid charging. Other aspects will include a quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos, Google entertainment space, IP52 water repellent design, Google Kids Space, TUV certified for eye protection, and so on.

Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz & 5GHz, LTE, and Bluetooth 5.1. Lastly, the tab will be available in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi+LTE options and in Modernist teal color variant. It will measure 258.4 x 163 x 7.5mm in dimension and weigh 490 grams.

Moto Tab G70 Tablet Expected Price In India

As of now, there is no clue regarding the pricing of the Moto Tab G70. However, the features confirmed that the upcoming Moto Tab G70 will be a mid-range offering that will compete with other mid-range tablets from Samsung and Lenovo.

Moto Tab G70 Tablet: Launching With Moto G71 5G Smartphone?

As we already know Motorola is launching the Moto G71 5G smartphone on January 10 which will also be available via Flipkart. The smartphone will be India's first phone with the Snapdragon 695 processor. We expect the brand might bring the Moto Tab G70 tablet alongside the smartphone on the same day. However, we'll have to wait for the official confirmation on the same. If this turns out to be true, Motorola will soon confirm it.

