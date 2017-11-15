Motorola launches Moto Tab with 10.1-inch display, Snapdragon 625 and fingerprint scanner

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched a brand new tablet dubbed as Moto Tab in the U.S. Motorola is marketing the Moto Tab with tag-name 'made to entertain' and has incorporated several features that make the device interesting.

Motorola's new Moto Tab has been launched exclusively for AT&T customers. The tab is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 19,650) and there is also an option for EMI that includes $15 per month for a period of 20 months. The device will be available starting November 17 onwards.

Let's have a look at what the tablet has to offer.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Features of Moto Tab While the new Lenovo Moto Tab is touted as a "family tablet designed for entertainment," it comes with dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos sound system and a Direct TV application that allows users to stream live TV shows and recorded media content from subscription-based Internet channels. The tablet also supports 7 different customizable profiles. Lenovo Moto Tab comes with different modes like Productivity Mode, where there is a taskbar that lets users multitask and quickly switch between apps. It also has Kids mode, which allows children to access a curated list of infotainment videos, games and educational content. The tablet also features a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button for added protection. Specifications Moto Tab is basically a mid-range Android tablet and comes with a 10.1-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen. Under-the-hood, the device is powered by a 64-bit 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. The tab offers 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. Moto Tab is backed by a 7000mAh battery and it runs on Android 7.1 Nougat OS. The device comes with cameras at the front and the rear with LED flash. The units have not been specified though. The tablet offers Type-C USB port. Accessories Along with the Moto Tab, Lenovo is also offering two separate accessories to make the tablet more fun to use. These include: 1) Optional Lenovo Home Assistant Pack which comes with a stand and premium dual mics as well as a powerful 3w speaker. 2) Optional Lenovo Productivity Pack comes with Bluetooth ThinkPad keyboard with Touchpad mouse and case folio. Unfortunately, there is no official word on whether Motorola has any plans of launching the Moto Tab outside U.S. or to different carriers.