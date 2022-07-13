Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch Screen Launched; Pricing & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Nokia T10 tablet has been officially launched by the company via a press release. It is the second tablet by Nokia's new home, HMD Global, on the market. The device is being touted as a sturdy and portable Android slate with multiple years of software upgrades. The Nokia T10 has arrived as a mid-range Android tablet for global markets.

Nokia T10 Specifications, Features

The Nokia T10 tablet comes with an 8-inch HD display. The slate boots Android 12 out-of-the-box. It will be getting two years of major Android OS updates and at least three years of monthly security updates for Android. The slate is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor, which is accompanied by up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There also are dual stereo speakers with OZO playback to provide an immersive media experience.

The Nokia T10 slate comes with IPX2 rating for protection against water. Design-wise, the device has thick top and bottom bezels, while the side bezels are quite slim. At the rear, there's the Nokia branding in the middle, while there's a single rear camera module on the top-left corner. The device has an 8MP primary shooter and a 2MP selfie camera, which supports face unlock functionality.

In the connectivity department, the Nokia T10 comes with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS with GLONASS, and a built-in FM radio receiver. Lastly, the slate is fuelled by a beefy 5,250 mAh battery, which supports 10W charging technology.

Nokia T10 Price, Availability

The Nokia T10 Android tablet's base variant will be available from $159, which roughly translates into Rs. 12,680 in the Indian currency. The slate will be going on sale in select markets from August. As of now, the brand hasn't announced if it is planning to launch the device in the Indian market very soon. We should have more details in the near future.

While we wait for the Nokia T10 to launch in India, we do have the Nokia T20 slate in the country. This one offers a bigger 10.4-inch 2K display with much narrower bezels. The tablet is powered by the Unisoc T610 processor, which is aided by up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. The other highlights include Widevine L3 support, an 8MP AF rear camera, a 5MP front snapper, and a beefy 8,200 mAh battery.

The Nokia T20's Wi-Fi-only model has been priced at Rs. 15,499 in India. The higher-end Wi-Fi + 4G LTE variant will set the consumers back by Rs. 18,499, which comes with a higher 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage.

