Nokia T20 Tablet India Launch Expected Soon; Expected India Price, Features

Nokia is all set to launch a tablet dubbed the Nokia T20 on October 6 (tomorrow). Now, the India launch seems just around the corner as the table has received BIS certification. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed. Alongside, the company will also be launching the Nokia 3310 (2017), the redesigned feature phone. However, it remains to be seen whether the brand will bring the phone in the country.

Nokia T20 Tablet Launching Soon In India

The upcoming tablet with model numbers TA-1392 and TA-1397 has been spotted (via tipster Mukul Sharma) on the BIS certification. These two model numbers are associated with the Nokia T20 tablet that were previously spotted at several certification sites. The BIS listing has not revealed any details about the upcoming Nokia tablet. However, rumors and leaks have already revealed the expected price and features of the Nokia T20 tablet.

Nokia T20 Tablet Expected Features

The Nokia T20 tablet is expected to come in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 4G variants. The tablet is likely to sport a 10.36-inch LCD panel and will be powered by the Unisoc T610 or T618 or T700 chip that will be combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage.

Moreover, the recently leaked image of the Nokia T20 tablet shows its rear panel design. The tablet will have a single rear camera with an LED flash. There will be a button and a speaker grille on the top edge. The selfie camera is also seen and there will also be Nokia branding at the rear panel.

As of now, the battery capacity of the tablet is still unknown; however, the tablet is said to support 10W charging and it will run stock version of Android 11.

Nokia T20 Tablet Expected Price

The Nokia T20 tablet is said to start at GBP 185 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for the Wi-Fi only variant and GBP 202 (roughly Rs. 20,300) for the Wi-Fi + 4G variant. Going by this, the upcoming tablet is believed to be an affordable tablet that will compete with tablets like the Realme Pad, Samsung Galaxy A7, and so on.

