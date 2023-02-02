Oppo Pad 2 Specs Leak: Check Camera, Memory, and Chipset Details Of Premium Tablet News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Oppo has been quite silent about its upcoming products, but the Chinese company is gearing up for a big event that should take place this month. At the as-yet-unannounced event, Oppo is expected to announce and presumably launch the Oppo Find X6 series of flagship Android smartphones. Oppo could also unveil a premium table, which would succeed the Oppo Pad that arrived last year. The Oppo Pad 2's key specifications have now leaked online.

Oppo Pad 2 Specifications, Features Leak

The Oppo Pad, a surprisingly well-built and capable tablet, was launched in February 2022. Hence, it is possible that Oppo might launch its successor in the next few days. The sleek tablet featured a 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP camera on the front.

The latest leak about the Oppo Pad 2 claims it will retain the same position, layout, and even the megapixel count as its predecessor. In other words, the Oppo Pad 2 will have the same camera setup as that of the Oppo Pad. It is unclear if Oppo will reuse or embed new sensors.

The leak also suggests the Oppo Pad 2 will pack 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The variant with 12GB + 512GB configuration could be the top-end model. Oppo could offer the Oppo Pad 2 with 8GB RAM, and lower the internal storage to 128GB or 256GB.

The Oppo Pad 2 should run ColorOS 13.1 out of the box. The custom layer should be based on Android 13. The OS would have multiple optimizations to run on a large-screen device.

Speaking about the display, previous leaks about the Oppo Pad 2 have suggested the tablet will feature a screen that's slightly larger than the first-generation Oppo Pad. In other words, the Oppo Pad 2 could have a display larger than 11 inches. The display could also support 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, and have a resolution of 2800 × 2000 pixels.

As we had reported earlier, the Oppo Pad 2 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The older OPPO Pad was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset.

The OPPO Pad 2 is rumored to feature a 9500mAh battery pack, which is larger than the 8360mAh battery of the original OPPO Pad. Also, it could get a faster 67W charging support, which is more than double that of the 33W technology present in the previous generation.

Best Mobiles in India