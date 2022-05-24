Oppo Pad Air Goes Official With 2K Display, Android 12; Check Price, India Launch Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Pad Air has been launched alongside the Reno8 series in China. It is the second tablet from the brand which carries an affordable price tag. The Oppo Pad Air will be a good alternative to the Realme Pad. In terms of features, the tablet includes a 2K display, Snapdragon processor, and much more.

Oppo Pad Air Full Specifications

Starting with the design, the Oppo Pad Air flaunts a new design compared to its first tablet. It has a dual-tone rear panel where a single camera is placed. On the front, the tablet comes with a 10.36-inch display that delivers a 2,000x1,200 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and a brightness of up to 360 nits.

The tablet is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that also supports additional storage expansion of up to 512GB via a microSD card. Furthermore, it runs Android 12 with ColorOS for Pad on top and packs a 7,100 mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support.

There is a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera sensor for selfies. Other aspects include quad speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos and Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It also comes with a lightweight design, measuring 6.94mm and weighing 440 grams.

Oppo Pad Air Price & Sale

The Oppo Pad Air price starts at CNY 1,299 (around Rs. 15,100) for the base 4GB + 64GB variant, CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,500) for the 4GB + 128GB model and the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Oppo Pad Air will cost CNY 1,699 (around Rs. 19,750). Oppo is also offering a stylus pen and keyboard which is priced at CNY 648 (around Rs. 7,550).

Oppo Pad Air India Launch Details

The exact launch timeline for the Indian market is yet to be revealed. However, tipster Mukul Sharma claimed that the internal testing of the tablet has begun for Asian and Eurasian countries. Besides, Oppo will likely bring the Oppo Pad by end of the June to the country along with the Reno8 series. There is no official word on this.

