Oppo Pad Air Key Specs, Price Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch; Pre-Booking Goes Live
Oppo seems to be expanding its tablet portfolio with the launch of a new tablet soon. The Chinese tech giant entered into the tablet category with the launch of the Oppo Pad in February. The upcoming tablet from Oppo will be called the Oppo Pad Air. The launch date of the Oppo Pad Air is still unknown.
However, it is rumored to go official this month alongside the Reno8 series. Now, the tablet has been listed for pre-booking on China's website, which also confirms the design of the upcoming tablet.
Oppo Pad Air Design
The Oppo Pad Air will come with support for the Oppo Pencil and a folio keyboard case. At the rear panel, the tablet will sport a single camera sensor. At the front, thick bezels will be there around it. Oppo is yet to reveal the key specs of its upcoming Oppo Pad Air. However, popular tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the specifications of the tablet.
Oppo Pad Air Expected Features
In terms of features, the upcoming Oppo Pad Air is said to feature a 10.36-inch LCD display with 2000 × 1200 pixel resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the tablet is tipped to run the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor which will be paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The RAM and storage options are under wraps.
Furthermore, the tablet will pack a 7,100 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support. It will also include a quad stereo speaker setup tuned by Dolby Atmos audio. The camera details have not been revealed yet. The tipster further stated the upcoming Oppo tablet will be priced around 1,000 Yuan which translates to Rs. 11,400 in Indian currency.
Oppo Pad Air: Coming To India?
Oppo has not announced the Oppo Pad in India yet. So, we expect the affordable Oppo Pad Air might come later. Oppo is likely to bring the Reno8 series and the Oppo Pad at the same time in the country which is most likely in June. The Oppo Pad is also expected to be announced at around Rs. 25,000 - Rs. 30,000 in the country.
