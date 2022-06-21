Oppo Pad Air Tablet India Launch Imminent; Gets BIS Nod News oi-Akshay Kumar

Oppo Pad Air tablet was officially introduced last month. Soon after the launch, a report suggested that the slate will be launching in late June or early July. Now, the tablet has been certified by the Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS). The certification suggests that the Oppo Pad Air could be launched in the Indian market very soon.

Oppo Pad Air Will Be Brand's First Tablet In India

The Oppo Pad Air will be arriving in India as the company's first tablet. The slate has received certification from BIS under the model number OPD2102A, which suggests that the India launch of the device must not be too far away from now. The BIS certification of the slate hasn't mentioned any specifications of the device. However, we can expect it to be quite similar to the Chinese counterpart.

Oppo Pad Air Specifications, Features

The Oppo Pad Air will be arriving as a mid-range Android tablet. The slate has a 10.36-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,200 x 1,200 pixels. The device offers a screen refresh rate of 60Hz and a brightness of up to 360 nits. Software-wise, the tablet boots ColorOS 12 that's based on Android 12. Design-wise, the slate has narrow bezels on all the sides and a dual-tone rear panel where the single camera is placed.

The Pad Air is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is based on the 6nm manufacturing process. The tablet is equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which users can further increase by inserting a microSD card. At the rear, the slate has an 8MP shooter capable of recording full HD videos at 30 fps. For selfies, there's a 5MP snapper that's also capable of recording 1,080 pixels.

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo Pad Air offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Unfortunately, there's no support for a SIM card slot for direct calling functionality. Lastly, the slate is fuelled by a 7,100 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Oppo Pad Air Price In India, Color Models

Oppo hasn't yet announced anything regarding the Indian pricing and availability of the Oppo Pad Air. In China, the slate is available between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. In India, the most affordable model of the tablet is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000. The color variants will include Matte Ash and Star Silver.

The Oppo Pad Air will be competing against the likes of the Realme Pad Mini, Nokia T20, Lenovo Tab M10, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite LTE in India. All these Android tablets are priced under Rs. 15,000 in the country.

