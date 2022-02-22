Oppo Pad Design Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch; Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is all set to debut the Find X5 series on February 24 in China. Besides, the brand is expected to launch the Oppo Pad at the same event. The Oppo Pad is going to be the first-ever tablet from the brand. Multiple leaks and rumors have already confirmed key specs and design of the upcoming Oppo Pad. Now, Oppo has officially revealed the design of the tablet ahead of the official announcement.

Oppo Pad Design Revealed In Official Poster

The latest poster shared by Oppo has revealed the design of the Oppo Pad in its full glory. The new poster reveals that the tablet will have a large display with bezels all around with support for Stylus Pen. The tablet is spotted in grey and purple color variants, while the Stylus pen will come with a white color option. The Oppo Pad will feature a dual-tone finish at the rear panel.

Besides, the tablet will have the Oppo branding at the top half which is written in a funky pattern and a small branding logo will be placed at the center of the rear panel. The USB-C port and speakers are seen at the bottom.

Oppo Pad Features We Known So Far

As of now, Oppo did not reveal any key specs of its first tablet. However, rumors suggested the tablet will have an 11-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout to house the 8MP front-facing camera sensor. The table single 13MP rear camera along with an LED flash.

Earlier, the Oppo Pad with model number OPD2101 was spotted on Geekbench, where it is managed to score 4,582 points in the single-core test and 12,259 points in the multi-core test. The Geekbench listing also confirmed the tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with up to 3.19GHz frequency clubbed with Adreno 650 GPU and 6GB RAM.

The tablet is also said to come with 256GB of internal storage. Further, it is said to run Android 11 OS; however, another report suggested the Oppo Pad will come with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Additionally, the Oppo tablet is expected to have a switching option between the tablet and other Oppo devices. It will also ship with dock bar and desktop widgets features. An 8,080 mAh battery unit will fuel the tab with 33W fast charging.

Oppo Pad Expected Pricing

The exact pricing is still under wraps. However, the tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that Oppo Pad will be launched at CNY 2,000 in China (roughly Rs. 23,290). If the price appears to be true, we expect the tablet will be a great competitor to the other mid-range tablets from brands like Samsung and Lenovo.

As far as the India launch is concerned, an earlier report claimed that Oppo Pad will arrive by the first half of 2022 in India. Although the report did not reveal the exact launch date. Since the brand has not confirmed the pricing, we'll suggest our readers take it as speculation and stay tuned for Feb 24 launch.

