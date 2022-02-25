Oppo Pad Goes Official With SD870 Chipset, ColorOS 12; Price Starts At Rs. 27,500 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has finally announced its first-ever tablet dubbed the Oppo Pad alongside the Oppo Find X5 series in China. The tablet comes with high-end features like a 120Hz display, a flagship SD870 processor, a massive battery, and many more.

In terms of design, the tablet has bezels all-around at the front side, while the Oppo branding is placed at the top half and a small branding logo is at the center of the rear panel.

Oppo Pad Features

Coming to the features, the Oppo Pad has an 11-inch WQXGA display that supports (2560×1600) pixel resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet also comes with up to 480 nits brightness and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. Under the hood, the tablet gets its power from the Snapdragon 870 processor which is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

Moreover, the Oppo Pad runs Android 11-based ColorOS 12 for tablets. For imaging, there is a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front side. The device is backed by an 8,360 mAh battery unit with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging tech. The device measures 252.2×163.8mx6.99mm in dimensions and weighs at around 507g. Alongside, Oppo has also introduced a stylus called OPPO Pencil and Oppo Smart Magnetic Keyboard.

Oppo Pad Price And Availability

The Oppo Pad price starts at CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 27,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,200) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The tablet has also been launched in a special James Jean Artist Limited Edition which carries a price tag of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,800) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

It comes with a custom stylus and a fine leather case. Further, the Oppo Pencil will cost CNY 499 roughly Rs. 5,960) and the Oppo Smart Magnetic Keyboard retails for CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,760). The tab will be available in black, silver, and purple color options.

Oppo Pad: Coming To India?

As of now, there is no exact info regarding the India launch of the Oppo Pad. Previously a report claimed that Oppo Pad will be launched by the first half of 2022 in the country. However, Oppo is yet to confirm the same. So, it will be better to take with a pinch of salt. We'll keep updated you once further info regarding the India launch of the Oppo Pad comes to our notice.

Besides, Oppo has also launched the successor of the Enco X earbuds dubbed the Oppo Enco X2. The earbuds are priced at CNY 999 in China which roughly translates to Rs. 11,900 in the Indian currency. It comes in two color variants namely - Mirror Night Black and Frost White color options. In terms of features, the TWS earbuds come with active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.2, and wireless charging support.

