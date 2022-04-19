Oppo Pad Tipped To Come Alongside Reno8 Series In India; Launch Timeline & Pricing Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo launched its first-ever tablet Oppo Pad back in February this year in China. Previously, a report claimed Oppo will bring the tablet by the first half of 2022 in India. Now, the latest info has reaffirmed the same. Also, the India pricing of the Oppo Pad has been tipped.

Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline & Pricing Tipped

As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the Oppo Pad will be launched by end of the June in India. If not, it will make its way in July. Further, he stated the tablet will be priced around Rs. 25,000 - Rs. 30,000 in the country.

[Exclusive] In all likelihood, OPPO Pad will launch in India by June ending/July.

The tablet will be priced around Rs 25K-Rs 30K in the country.

The OPPO Reno8 series launch will also be during the same timeframe in India.

Feel free to retweet.#OPPO #OPPOPad — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 19, 2022

To recall, the tablet was launched starting price of CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 27,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,200) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The tablet is also available in a special James Jean Artist Limited Edition in China. So, it remains to be seen whether it will come to the country.

Oppo Pad Key Features

The Oppo Pad was announced with a 11-inch WQXGA display that supports (2560×1600) pixel resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet also supports up to 480 nits brightness and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

Running Android 11-based ColorOS 12 for tablets, it has a 13MP rear camera. Furthermore, the Oppo Pad packs an 8,360 mAh battery unit with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and has an 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front side. It also comes with a stylus named the Oppo Pencil and the Oppo Smart Magnetic Keyboard.

Oppo Reno8 Series Also Coming

As per Sharma, Oppo is also expected to launch the Reno8 series at the same time in the country. Apart from this, nothing is known at this moment. If any further info regarding the upcoming Oppo Pad and the Reno8 Series comes to our notice, we'll keep updating you.

