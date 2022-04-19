Just In
- 16 min ago Moto E32 Budget Phone Coming Soon; Renders, Key Specs Leaked
- 45 min ago Moto Edge 30 Live Images Show Its Design; Key Specs Also Tipped
- 55 min ago Redmi, Xiaomi, Poco Smartphones To Get Android 13 Update: Here’s The List
- 3 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Smartphone To Get Pokemon Edition Soon
Don't Miss
- Movies Prabhas On Radhe Shyam's Failure: People Expect Me To Be Too Good
- Sports IPL 2022: MI vs CSK Stats and Records Preview: Robin Uthappa, Ishan Kishan, Jadeja eye big records
- Finance This Multi-Asset Outperformed Category Average, Given Up To 104.17% Returns In 5 Years
- News Sonia Gandhi keen on involving Prashant Kishor in Congress: Moily
- Automobiles 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched In India At Rs 39.2 Lakh
- Education Lt Gen Manoj Pande: All You Should Know About India’s New Army Chief
- Lifestyle Lt Gen Manoj Pande: Here's All You Need To Know About India's Next Army Chief
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Telangana
Oppo Pad Tipped To Come Alongside Reno8 Series In India; Launch Timeline & Pricing Revealed
Oppo launched its first-ever tablet Oppo Pad back in February this year in China. Previously, a report claimed Oppo will bring the tablet by the first half of 2022 in India. Now, the latest info has reaffirmed the same. Also, the India pricing of the Oppo Pad has been tipped.
Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline & Pricing Tipped
As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the Oppo Pad will be launched by end of the June in India. If not, it will make its way in July. Further, he stated the tablet will be priced around Rs. 25,000 - Rs. 30,000 in the country.
[Exclusive] In all likelihood, OPPO Pad will launch in India by June ending/July.— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 19, 2022
The tablet will be priced around Rs 25K-Rs 30K in the country.
The OPPO Reno8 series launch will also be during the same timeframe in India.
Feel free to retweet.#OPPO #OPPOPad
To recall, the tablet was launched starting price of CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 27,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,200) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The tablet is also available in a special James Jean Artist Limited Edition in China. So, it remains to be seen whether it will come to the country.
Oppo Pad Key Features
The Oppo Pad was announced with a 11-inch WQXGA display that supports (2560×1600) pixel resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet also supports up to 480 nits brightness and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.
Running Android 11-based ColorOS 12 for tablets, it has a 13MP rear camera. Furthermore, the Oppo Pad packs an 8,360 mAh battery unit with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and has an 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front side. It also comes with a stylus named the Oppo Pencil and the Oppo Smart Magnetic Keyboard.
Oppo Reno8 Series Also Coming
As per Sharma, Oppo is also expected to launch the Reno8 series at the same time in the country. Apart from this, nothing is known at this moment. If any further info regarding the upcoming Oppo Pad and the Reno8 Series comes to our notice, we'll keep updating you.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
14,360
-
7,18,095
-
24,694
-
16,716
-
14,330
-
29,100
-
14,999
-
38,869
-
1,07,283
-
13,140