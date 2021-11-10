Oppo To Foray Into Tablets With Oppo Tab; 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 870 Chip Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tablets demand has surged exponentially in last two years. Brands like Samsung and Lenovo are introducing new product after another. Besides, Realme has also entered the tablet segment with the launch of Realme Pad. Now, OnePlus and Oppo are the latest brands to foray into the tablet category.

Oppo's first-ever tablet which is rumored to be called Oppo Pad, though the brand is yet to confirm the moniker. The latest leak reveals the live images and features of the upcoming Oppo tablet.

Oppo Pad Live Images & Key Spec Revealed

The fresh info shared by Nils Ahrensmeier and SlashLeaks shows the Oppo tablet along with some of the smartphones. The leaked features of the upcoming Oppo tablet make us believe that it will be a premium offering from Oppo which will beat other brands' flagship tablets. Check out the expected features of the upcoming Oppo Pad.

Oppo Pad Expected Features

As per a previous leak, the Oppo Pad is tipped to sport a punch-hole front fascia. It is expected to have an 11-inch display; however, it remains to be seen whether the tablet will come with LCD or AMOLED panel.

The tablet will support a 120Hz refresh rate and come with the Snapdragon 870 chipset which will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the Oppo tablet is tipped to run ColorOS 12 and pack an 8,080 mAh battery unit. Other features are still unknown at this moment.

Oppo Pad: How It Can Beat Other Premium Tablets?

As of now, we do not have detailed features of the upcoming Oppo Pad. However aforementioned leaked features have given us an idea of how it will beat other premium tablets. One of the key highlights will be the flagship SD870 chip, the same processor runs the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro. The 120Hz display will also be a plus point for the Oppo Pad.

Moreover, the launch timeline of the upcoming Oppo Pad is yet to be revealed. If the tablet won't go official by end of this year, there is a chance the launch will take place in early 2022.

Best Mobiles in India