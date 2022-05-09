Realme Pad 5G Tipped To Come In Two Variants; Competitor To Xiaomi Pad 5? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is now selling two tablets namely the Realme Pad and the Realme Pad Mini. Now, the brand is gearing up to add another tablet to its portfolio. The upcoming Realme Pad 5G tablet will be high-end offering compared to the existing tablets. Now, the latest development has given us an idea of what the Realme's next tablet has to offer.

Realme Pad 5G Might Come In Two CPU Variants

As per tipster Digital Chat Station, the Realme Pad 5G will launch soon. The exact launch timeline has not been mentioned. However, the key specs of the tablet have been tipped. The next tablet from Realme will be available in two variants - one with the Snapdragon 870 SoC, while another will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip, which was expected to go official this month.

The launch of upcoming SoC from Qualcomm has been postponed to second half of this year. Apart from from the flagship chip, the Realme Pad 5G will also add high-end features. Let's dive into details.

Realme Pad 5G Expected Features

The Snapdragon 870 SoC variant of the upcoming Realme Pad will have an LCD screen which will offer a 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by an 8,360 mAh battery unit. The charging capabilities and scree size are still unknown at this moment.

Also, the camera features of the device are yet to be revealed. However, it is tipped to come with support for a stylus. Furthermore, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ variant of the Realme Pad is rumored to ship with the Realme Pad 5G Master Explorer Edition moniker. There is no official word on this, so, we suggest to take it with a pinch of salt.

Competitor To Xiaomi Pad 5?

The Realme Pad 5G will compete to the recently launched Xiaomi Pad 5 which is selling starting at Rs. 26,999 in India. However, the latter is powered by the SD860 chip. But it has a 120Hz display, up to 256GB onboard storage options, 33W fast charging, and so on.

Besides, the upcoming Realme Pad 5G will also be a tough competitor for the Oppo Pad which is said to be launched by end of the June priced around Rs. 25,000 - Rs. 30,000. For the unaware, Oppo already launched the tablet in the Chinese market which come with the Snapdragon 870 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Realme Pad 5G Expected Launch

Realme has not revealed anything regarding the launch timeline of the Realme Pad 5G yet. In AskMadhav episode, the CEO confirmed the existence of the Realme Pad 5G. This means the device will also make its way to the country. We expect to get more details of the Realme Pad 5G in the coming days.

Now, you can buy both the Realme Pad and the Pad Mini via the brand's official site and other e-commerce sites across the country. The former price start at Rs. 13,999, while the latter carries a starting price of Rs. 10,999.

Best Mobiles in India