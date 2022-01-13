Just In
We Almost Thought Realme Pad Was A Perfect Affordable Android Tablet, And The Company Confirmed This
Realme Pad, which is an affordable and the first Android tablet from the company has received a lot of praise for the features it offers. Not just the hardware, the tablet also runs on a special version of Realme UI, which is close to stock Android with no third-party or any additional system apps.
In a community post, realme has officially confirmed that the Realme Pad will not be receiving the Android 12 OS update. This is a bummer, considering the fact that the Realme Pad is not even six months old and the company has already confirmed that the device won't receive any major software update.
It Will Get Security Updates
The company however has confirmed that the Realme Pad will continue to receive security updates and performance updates throughout the product life cycle. It is sad to note that the Realme Pad will not receive not even a single major OS update.
What's The Reason?
The company has not stated any reason why the company is not upgrading its first tablet to Android 12 OS. However, we do have a few speculations regarding the same. One, the company might be working on a new tablet with a custom Realme UI. Second, there could be some issue with the chip vendor, which could be limiting the company from upgrading the Realme Tab to the Android 12 OS.
Should You Buy Realme Pad?
The Realme Pad is still one of the best value-for-money Android tablets available in India and there is no reason why one should not buy it. However, if you are someone who likes to buy devices that get newer software updates and want to enjoy Android 12 OS, then the Realme Pad might not be the tablet for you.
The base model of the Realme Pad with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is now available for Rs. 13,999 while the LTE model with the same memory configuration is available for Rs. 15,999. Lastly, there is also another model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which costs Rs. 17,999. You can choose the one that suits your needs.
