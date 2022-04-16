Realme Pad mini Listed On Official India Website Hinting Imminent Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this month, Realme took the wraps off the Realme Pad mini in the Philippines. Notably, this is the second tablet from the company that followed the launch of the Realme Pad, which debuted back in 2021. While the Realme Pad mini is all set to arrive in the global markets, its India launch appears to be nearing.

The listing of the Realme Pad mini has been spotted on the official Realme India website. This listing hints that the company is eying to launch the tablet anytime soon in the country.

Realme Pad mini India Launch Nearing

As per a MySmartPrice report, a well-known tipster Sudhansdhu Ambhore has tipped that the upcoming Realme tablet will soon be launched in India. The device has been spotted on the spare parts page of the brand's official Indian website. The listing reveals that both the WiFi-only and LTE variants of the Realme Pad mini will debut in the country.

Currently, there is no official word regarding the exact launch date of the Realme tablet in the country. It is believed to be a toned-down variant of the original Realme Pad, which was launched for Rs. 15,999 in the country. Having said that, the tablet is believed to be an affordable variant.

Realme Pad mini Specifications

Detailing the specifications, the Realme Pad mini bestows an 8.7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels. The tablet gets the power from an

entry-level octa-core Unisoc T616 processor coupled with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space.

For imaging, the Realme Pad mini bestows a single 8MP camera sensor at the rear with f/2.0 aperture within a rectangular module. At the front, the tablet has a 5MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The device misses out on an LED flash.

Connectivity wise, the Realme Pad mini is bundled with Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 6400mAh battery powers the Realme tablet via a USB Type-C port. There is support for 18W fast charging technology as well. We need to know if there will be changes in the Indian variant of the Realme Pad mini.

