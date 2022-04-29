Realme Pad Mini, Smart TV X Full HD Launched In India: Buds Q2s Also Introduced News oi-Akshay Kumar

Realme has also introduced the Realme Pad Mini tablet, Smart TV X Full HD, and the Buds Q2s wireless earbuds in India. The Realme Pad Mini is an affordable version of the Realme Pad, which was already available in the country from past few months. As for the Realme Smart TV X, it comes in two screen sizes.

Realme Pad Mini Features, Specifications

The Realme Pad Mini features a smaller 8.7-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,340 x 800 pixels. The new tablet is just 7.6mm around the waist and features a metal body, which tips the scale at just 372 grams. Under the hood, the device has the octa-core Unisoc Tiger T616 processor, which is accompanied by up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

The new Realme tablet boots Android 11 with the Realme UI on top. The tablet has stereo speakers and the 3.5mm headphone socket. For imaging, there's an 8MP camera on the back with full HD recording support and a 5MP selfie snapper. Lastly, the 4G-enabled tablet is fuelled by a 6,400 mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

Realme Smart TV X Full HD Features, Specifications

The Realme Smart TV X Full HD comes in 40-inch and 43-inch screen size variants, which have full-vision screen panels with narrow bezels. The new devices utilize Realme's Chroma Boost Picture Engine too to provide enhanced overall picture quality. The Android TV 11-powered TVs are pre-loaded with a handful of streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. The TVs also have one-touch Google Assistant support and built-in ChromeCast.

The new Realme Smart TV X is equipped with 24W quad stereo speakers, paired with the Dolby Atmos technology. Furthermore, the TVs are powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor, which is aided by the Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. They also have 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Realme Buds Q2s features, specifications

The Realme Buds Q2s comes fitted with 10mm Dynamic Bass drivers and a premium PEEK + TPU polymer composite diaphragm. There's also support for Dolby Atmos audio playback. With the charging case, the new audio accessory is claimed to provide a total of 30 hours of audio playback. The brand claims that 10 minutes of charging provides three hours of music listening. The device also has AI ENC noise cancellation for calls.

Realme Pad Mini, Smart TV X Full HD, Buds Q2s Pricing, Availability

Talking about the pricing, the Realme Pad Mini Wi-Fi-only model's 3GB / 32GB and 4GB / 64GB versions are priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999. The slate's LTE-enabled variant with 3GB / 32GB memory costs Rs. 12,999, while the 4GB / 64GB version is being offered for Rs. 14,999. The slate will be going on sale from May 2 on the brand's website, Flipkart, and in stores.

The Realme Smart TV X Full HD's 40-inch model costs Rs. 22,999, while the 43-inch version will set the users back by Rs. 25,999. As for the Realme Buds Q2s, it will be available for Rs. 1,999. They will be available to buy from May 2 across platforms.

