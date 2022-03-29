Just In
Realme Pad Mini Specifications And Design Revealed; Expected Price And India Launch Details
Realme is all set to launch the Mini version of its first-ever tablet that was launched back in September last year in India. The Realme Pad Mini is expected to go official soon in the international market. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed. However, the tablet has been listed on e-commerce site Lazada ahead of the official announcement.
Realme Pad Mini Full Specifications And Design Revealed
The listing has revealed key specs and design of the upcoming Realme tablet. Starting with the design, the Realme Pad Mini is seen with a flat back panel where a single rear camera sensor is placed into a square module. The Realme branding is spotted at the bottom, while the power and volume buttons will be on the right side.
At the front, the top and bottom bezels of the tablet are thicker than the side bezels. The tablet has an ultra-thin design with a thickness of 7.6mm and weighs 372 grams. It will be available in two color options - grey and blue. In terms of features, the Realme Pad Mini will have an 8.7-inch display with a HD resolution of 1340×800 and a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent.
Under the hood, the tablet will run the Unisoc T616 SoC. Moreover, the tablet will pack a 6,400 mAh battery with support for 18W Quick charge and reverse charging. On the software front, the tablet will run realme UI for Pad based on Android 11 OS. The Realme Pad Mini will be in two storage options - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. Users can also expand the internal storage up to 1TB using a microSD slot.
For imaging, the tab will ship with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera sensor. Other features will include dual speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, and so on.
Realme Pad Mini Expected Pricing & India Launch Details
The exact pricing of the Realme Pad Mini is still unknown at this moment. Considering its features, we expect it will cost cheaper than the existing Realme Pad which is currently selling for Rs. 13,999. Separately, tipster Abhishek Yadav claims the India launch of the Realme Pad Mini will take place soon. However, he did not mention the exact launch timeline.
