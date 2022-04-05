Realme Pad Mini With 18W Fast Charging Announced; How's It Different From Realme Pad? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has finally unveiled its second Android tablet named the Realme Pad Mini in the international market. As the name suggests, the latest model is the toned-down version of the Realme Pad which was launched last year. The Realme Pad Mini also comes with a slim design and can be purchased in two storage variants. Check out the full specifications, price of the Realme Pad Mini and how is it different from the Realme Pad.

Realme Pad Mini Price & Sale

The new Realme Pad Mini price starts at PHP 9,990 (roughly Rs. 14,730) for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the top-end model will cost PHP 11,990 (roughly Rs. 17,548) which comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. It is currently up for pre-reservations in the Philippines market and comes in blue and grey color options.

Realme Pad Mini Key Features

The Realme Pad Mini has an 8.7-inch LCD (1340 x 800 pixels) display with a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent and support for Sunlight Mode. Under the hood, the Realme Pad Mini runs the octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD slot.

On the software front, the tablet Android 11 with Realme UI for Pad skin on top. There is a single 8MP camera at the rear and a 5MP sensor for selfies. The Realme Pad Mini is powered by a 6,400 mAh battery unit that supports 18W quick charging and reverse charging. Further, it comes with dual stereo speakers and a single microphone. Connectivity options include 4G, GSM, Bluetooth v5, WLAN, and so on.

How's It Different From Realme Pad?

The Realme Pad Mini has a smaller display and battery compared to the Realme Pad. The latter used the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which also measures 6.9mm in thickness and weighs 440 grams. While the Realme Pad mini measures 211.8x124.5x7.6mm and weighs 372 grams.

Realme Pad India Launch Details

The India launch of the Realme Pad Mini is yet to be revealed. However, tipster Abhishek Yadav recently claimed that Realme will soon bring the Realme Pad Mini in the country. Now, the brand has several products in its pipeline which will be launched on April 7 in the country. The upcoming products include the much-awaited GT 2 Pro, Realme 9, Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime, and the Realme Smart TV Stick.

The brand also launched the standard GT 2 alongside the GT 2 Pro in China; however, the former seems it won't be arriving in the Indian market. The GT 2 Pro is expected to be the most affordable phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India. As it is tipped carry a starting price of Rs. 46,999.

For the unaware, the launch event for the aforementioned products will take place at 12:30 PM on April 7 which can be watched via the brand's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

