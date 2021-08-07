Realme Pad With Silm Design Launching Soon In India: What We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Realme is all set to enter the tablet segment soon. The first-ever tablet from the brand will be dubbed the Realme Pad. The upcoming tablet was firstly teased during a global launch. Besides, the features and design of the Realme Pad have been leaked online multiple times.

Besides, Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth has also revealed some details about the upcoming tablet in the latest #AskMadhav episode. In this article, we have discussed everything we know so far about the Realme Pad.

Realme Pad Launching Soon

Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme Pad will come with a slim and light design that will be easy to carry. Besides, he also said the tablet is now in the final stage of its development and will arrive soon in India. However, he doesn't reveal the exact launch timeline or date of the tablet. As of now, the brand is prepping up to launch the Realme GT and the GT Master Edition on August 18 in India.

Realme Pad Design And Features

As per the recent renders, the Realme Pad will be available in two color variants - Grey and Gold. In terms of design, the tablet will come with a dual-tone finish on the back and thick black bezels around the display that is expected to be 10.4-inch. The rendered image shows the Realme Pad will have a single camera sensor on both the rear and front sides. However, it misses out on the LED flash.

Both the rear and front panels are rumored to feature an 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.8. Moreover, the tablet is said to come with a 7,100 mAh battery and 6GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage option. Other aspects will include a power button, two speakers, USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, a small cutout is seen at the bottom, which is expected to be a hold for the stylus pen.

Realme Pad Expected Price In India

There is no word regarding the pricing of the Realme Pad. We expect the brand will soon start sharing the features of the tablet. Looking at the leaked features, we can say the Realme tablet will be a mid-range offering that is expected to compete with other mid-range tablets from brands like Samsung and Lenovo. Besides, it remains to be seen whether Realme will get a huge response for the upcoming tablet just like its smartphones.

