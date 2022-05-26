Realme Pad X 11-Inch 2K Display, Stylus Support Goes Official; India Launch & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

As expected, Realme has just launched the Realme Pad X Android tablet at an event in its home market. It is the brand's third slate after the Realme Pad (review) and the Realme Pad Mini, which were introduced earlier this year. The Realme Pad X has slimmer bezels than its predecessors and gets support for an optional stylus pen.

Realme Pad X Sports A Massive 2K Resolution, 4,096 Levels Of Pressure Points

The Realme Pad X has a slightly different design than its predecessor. The bezels on all sides of the tablet are much slimmer than the ones found on the Realme Pad and the Pad Mini. The device features a flat frame structure reminiscent of the Apple iPad Pro and the iPad Air tablets. The slate sports a single primary camera placed on a large rectangular island.

The volume rocker of the Realme Pad X tablet is placed on the right side, while the power key is located on the top. The slate gets an 11-inch LCD screen panel featuring 2K resolution and a TUV Rheinland-certified blue light filter. The display gets support for stylus input, which can magnetically attach to the side. The device gets support for 4,096 levels of pressure. The tablet can also be attached to a keyboard accessory.

Realme Pad X Gets The Snapdragon 695 5G Processor, 8,340 mAh Battery

Realme has gone with the octa-core 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor for the Realme Pad X. The slate comes in two RAM and storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, which also support microSD card expansion. Software-sides of the things are handled by Android 11 with the Realme UI 3.0 on top. The tablet also gets four speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio for an immersive media experience.

At the rear, the Realme Pad X offers a 13MP camera without an LED flash unit. There's an 8MP ultra-wide selfie shooter with a field of view of 105-degrees. The slate sports a slim 7.1mm waistline and weighs 499 grams. The 5G tablet has other connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, a beefy 8,340 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support keeps the whole show running.

Realme Pad X Price, Colors, Availability

The Realme Pad X's base 4GB / 64GB variant has been priced at 1,299 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs. 14,950 in the Indian currency. The higher-end 6GB / 128GB model is being offered for 1,599 Yuan (approx. Rs. 18,500). The tablet comes in Fluorescent Green, Sea Blue, and Star Gray color versions. The slate is available to pre-order and will be going on sale in China from May 31.

As for the accessories, the Realme Stylus will cost 499 Yuan (~Rs. 5,800), while the Smart Keyboard is being offered for 399 Yuan (~Rs. 4,600). There's also a Folio case for the Realme Pad X, which is priced at 99 Yuan (approx. Rs. 1,150). During the pre-orders, the company is offering a discount of 100 Yuan (~Rs. 1,150) on its latest tablet.

Realme Pad X India Launch Soon?

Realme hasn't yet announced when it is planning to launch the Realme Pad X tablet outside China. However, the slate is expected to make its debut in the Indian market soon. The device was recently certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which suggests towards its arrival in the country soon, we will find out soon.

