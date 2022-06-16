Realme Pad X India Launch Delayed To July First-Half; Specifications & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Realme Pad X tablet was introduced a few weeks ago in the brand's home market of China. The slate was rumored to launch in the Indian market in the first half of June, but it didn't happen. Now, it looks like the Realme Pad X tablet's India launch has been delayed till next month.

Realme Pad X India Launch Set For First Half Of July

According to the popular gadget tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Realme Pad X will be launched in the Indian market before July 10. There hasn't been an official announcement yet, so we advise you to take the news with a grain of salt. The Realme Pad X has already been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which suggests that the slate will be released in the country soon.

Realme Pad X Specifications, Features

The Realme Pad X has been equipped with a large 11-inch LCD display, which provides a resolution of 2K and a TUV Rheinland-certified blue light filter. The consumers can opt for an optional stylus for the tablet, which offers supports for 4,096 levels of pressure. The stylus for the slate can magnetically attach to the side of the device. The consumers can also attach a keyboard accessory to the Realme tablet.

The Realme Pad X has been powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6G processor. The device comes in two RAM and storage variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The tablet also supports microSD card memory expansion. In the camera department, the slate offers a 13MP shooter on the back, and there's an 8MP selfie shooter on the front.

The connectivity options of the Realme Pad X include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet is fuelled by a massive 8,340 mAh battery, which can quickly charge thanks to the 33W fast charging support.

Realme Pad X Price In India

In China, the Realme Pad X's base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is being offered in China for around Rs. 15,000. The slate's higher-end version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will b available for approx. Rs. 18,600. The price of the slate hasn't been revealed for India, but we can expect it to be a sub-Rs. 20,000 price range.

