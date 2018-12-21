Received a bent Apple iPad Pro? Apple says there is nothing to worry

The Apple iPad Pro is probably the most powerful tablet in the world. Apple claims that the GPU performance of the iPad Pro, powered by the A12X Bionic chipset is on par with the Microsoft Xbox One S.

After JerryRigsEverything posted a video of failed durability test of the Apple iPad Pro, many users started to question the build quality of the Apple iPad Pro. In fact, users started to share their own experiences on various social media platforms.

According to some users, the iPad Pro had developed a small curvature or a bent without any abuse or external force application. Similarly, some users complained that their iPad was bent right out of the retail packaging. According to The Verge, the bending issue is more persistent with the LTE model of the iPad Pro.

According to Apple, bending is a side effect of the iPad's manufacturing process, and it will not worsen over the time. The company also confirms that the performance of the iPad Pro will not be affected in any way and having a slight curvature is not a defect.

If you have a bent iPad what should you do?

Usually, users can return the product (within 14 days) to get a full refund. However, according to some scenarios, some stores are considering this (bending) as accidental damage and the stores are only replacing for those who have purchased AppleCare+.

As the company has confirmed the iPad Pro-bending issue is not related to the structural integrity of the device, you can use the iPad without worrying about the small abnormality in the structure.

Apple iPad Pro features and specifications

The Apple iPad Pro comes with 11-inch and 12.9-inch 2K liquid retina display with 120Hz refresh rate. The iPad offers a premium bezel-less design and is powered by the Apple A12X Bionic chipset with 4 GB of RAM on 64, 256, and 512 GB storage models and 6 GB RAM on the 1 TB storage model.

The iPad Pro 2018 has a single 12 MP primary camera on the back with an ability to capture 4K videos @60fps with a 7 MP front-facing camera with true depth sensors for Face Unlock or Face ID.