Redmi Pad Unboxing Video Reveals Design Ahead of Launch; What to Expect?

Xiaomi received an overwhelming response for its Mi Pad 5, which was recently launched in India. Now, the company appears to be in plans to launch an affordable Android tablet in India to compete with rivals, including Oppo, Realme, and Motorola. The upcoming Redmi Pad is believed to help Xiaomi in grabbing a fair share of the affordable tablet market in India.

It was recently confirmed that the first Redmi-branded tablet in India -- the Redmi Pad will be launched on October 4. Already, we have come across reports shedding light on the possible specifications, design, and price of the Redmi Pad. In a recent development, an unboxing video of the tablet has emerged online revealing its design in full glory.

Redmi Pad Unboxing Video Emerges Online

The unboxing video of the upcoming Redmi tablet shows that the device will offer a big display surrounded by symmetrical bezels. In the landscape mode, the top bezel appears to house the front-facing camera sensor. Also, the image above shows that it will feature a unibody design and a single camera sensor at the rear as seen in other entry-level Android tablets out there.

There will be quad speakers on the upcoming tablet from the brand. The Redmi Pad's top edge seems to house a couple of speakers and the power button. There is the Dolby Atmos branding amidst the speakers and another pair of speakers with the Type-C port at the bottom edge. On the right edge, the tablet rocks the volume controls and the microSD card slot.

Redmi Pad Expected Specs, Features

The unboxing video that surfaced on YouTube also confirms the presence of the Redmi Pad's 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The retail box of the tablet suggests that it will pack a 22.5W fast charging adapter and a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable. Furthermore, it suggests that the Redmi Pad could feature a 10.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

As per the existing reports, the Redmi Pad is tipped to draw power from an 8,000mAh battery without any word on the fast charging support. It is also likely to house the octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor. As the launch of the tablet is nearing, we can expect further details to surface online in the coming days.

