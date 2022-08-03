Redmi Tablet Spotted On FCC; Could It Be Disruptive?

Redmi Tablet Spotted On FCC

As per the FCC listing spotted by Pricebaba, the Redmi tablet likely in the making is said to run Android OS and carry the model number 22081283G. Also, the listing has shed light on some key specifications of the alleged first tablet from Redmi. Besides the FCC listing, a report by MyDrivers citing the noted tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed some details pertaining to the budget tablet from Redmi.

Redmi Tablet Expected Specifications

As per the FCC listing, the alleged Redmi tablet is likely to be powered by a 7800mAh battery. It is said that the device could run MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box. Besides this, the listing on the certification database reveals that the tablet from Redmi will support dual-band Wi-Fi.

In addition to this, the tipster spilled the beans on more specs. Going by the leaked specifications, the Redmi tablet is likely to sport a 10.61-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. As it is tipped to be a budget tablet, it is said to feature a display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz.

CMIIT Listing Of Redmi Tab

Furthermore, the CMIIT listing revealed the details pertaining to another Redmi tablet carrying the model number 22081281AC. It suggested that the tablet could support 5G and Wi-Fi for connectivity and feature 67W fast charging tech.

For now, the other details of this tablet remain unknown and we need to wait for more details to surface online regarding the same.

Could Redmi Tab Be Disruptive?

When it comes to the Indian market, Redmi's offerings have been quite successful. Despite the presence of several budget offerings from many other brands, Redmi has secured a place for itself and its own loyal fan base. Given that Realme and Oppo have already entered the tablet market in India with their affordable offerings, one such offering from Redmi is likely to cause a disruption in the market but we need to wait to know more details.