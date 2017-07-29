Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7 to receive Android 7.0 Nougat soon

There is some good news brewing up in the technology domain as Samsung the South Korean tech giant is preparing to release Android Nougat update for a device that has been launched nearly two years ago.

If you are wondering which device then just recently the first-generation Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7 with model number SM-T550 has just been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance's database. The exciting thing though is that this particular device is running Android 7.0. Now with this appearance, it could mean only one thing, Samsung is gearing up to bring the Nougat update for the slate soon.

However, this is quite a surprising move from the company as no one expected the Android Nougat update to be released to such an old device. If the Wi-Fi certification is valid then the tablet will be getting a slew of new features. Owners of this tablet will get to experience enhanced notifications, improved application permissions, new emojis, bug fixes, stability improvements as well as speed optimizations. Further, the users will have something to look forward to.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7, while it has already reached the end of its two-year support period Nougat should be the final and major upgrade that the tablet would be receiving. Just to recall, Galaxy Tab A 9.7 sports a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1.5/2GB of RAM and a massive 6,000mAh battery so the tablet should be able to run Nougat smoothly.

Besides, while the tablet has been spotted with Android, there's no official word or confirmation on when the update will be released. We are assuming that it will happen soon.

Source