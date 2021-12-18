Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids With Preloaded Content, Digital Assistant Launched: Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Tablets have surged in popularity and demand in recent times. Samsung is tapping into the growing market with a dedicated tablet for kids. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids is designed for children and packs pre-loaded content as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Specs

Here, Samsung has partnered with Russian brand Smeshariki for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids. The new tablet flaunts an 8.7-inch TFT touchscreen display with 1340 x 800 pixels resolution. The new tab includes a single 8MP camera at the rear and a 2MPselfie camera at the front. To note, this tab comes in a Wi-Fi-only model and doesn't offer an LTE variant.

Under the hood, the new Samsung tablet draws power from the 2.3GHz octa-core chipset, which is tipped to be the MediaTek Helio P22T processor. The chipset is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids 5,100 mAh battery and doesn't seem to offer any fast charging power.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Features

Samsung has redesigned the new tablet especially for kids with children-centric features. "The device is preinstalled with content from partner companies - Lego, Riki Group (Smeshariki brand), Toca, and other popular brands. Fascinating applications will help you organize useful and educational leisure time for children," the company said in a statement.

Here, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids features a new UI, crafted for kids. It includes more than 20 educational games and apps, which include the Brio World game, Pettson's Inventions, several Toca Boca games, three Kikoriki games, and more. Plus, it includes a soft, chunky colorful cover for protection.

As a tablet for children, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids offers several parental controls to allow parents to monitor their kids. These features include screen time limit and supervision of the content their kids can access. The tab also offers a digital assistant, which is a teddy bear called Marusya. When asked, Marusya can tell a story, play music, or a game.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Price, Availability

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids is currently available in Russia for RUB 14,990 (around Rs. 15,500). The tab is dubbed to be rebranded as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition. Presently, its availability in other markets is still under wraps. If the new tab for children was to arrive in India, it would surely win over users.

Presently, India is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis with schools opening up. However, with the new Omicron variant, times are unpredictable. In this scenario, getting a tablet with unique features for kids might be the best option. Since it comes with preloaded content as well as special parental controls, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids might be the best buy in India.

That said, the tab's availability in India is still under wraps. Moreover, Samsung could partner with local creators for dedicated children's content.

