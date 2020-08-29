ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) Price Revealed Via Dutch Retailer: What To Expect?

    By
    |

    Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Tab S7 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, the company seems to be launching the Tab A7 10.4 (2020) soon. The tablet has been listed by a Dutch retailer, revealing the price details ahead of the official launch. Previously, the tablet spotted on FCC and Bluetooth SIG certifications, which was revealed key specifications.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) Price Revealed

     

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) Expected Price

    As per Dutch retailer Centralpoint, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 will be available at EUR 235 (approx. Rs. 20,500) for the 32GB storage and it will support only Wi-Fi connectivity. The 32GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE variant will be available for purchase at EUR 293 (approx. Rs. 25,600).

    On the other hand, the 64GB Wi-Fi variant of the Galaxy Tab A7 has been listed with a tag of EUR 266 (approx. Rs. 23,200), while the same storage model of LTE variant retails for Rs. EUR 323 (approx. Rs. 28,200).

    According to the listing, the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) is said to become available for purchase starting September 11 in the Netherlands and Belgium. The tablet is expected to come in three color options - Grey, Gold, and Silver.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) Expected Features

    In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) will sport a 10.4-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. As per the Google Play Console, the tablet will get power from the Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM.

    On the other hand, Geekbench listing also mentioned the same chipset and it further reveals the tablet has received a score of 317 and 1358 in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. On the software front, it said to run Android 10 with OneUI on top.

    The device is likely to pack a 7,040 mAh battery and will offer a single rear camera. However, Google Play Console mentions it will feature a dual-rear camera including a 13MP lens and a 5MP camera.

    Read More About: samsung tablets news
    Story first published: Saturday, August 29, 2020, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2020

