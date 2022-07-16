Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022’s Specs, Press Render Leaked; Pricing Also Surfaces Online News oi-Akshay Kumar

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022 Android tablet is all set to be launched officially. While the South Korean tech giant hasn't yet announced anything about the upcoming slate, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022's alleged press render as well as key specifications have been leaked online. The pricing detail of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022 has also been tipped.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022 Design Details

As per the image shared by the SnoopyTech Twitter account, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022 will be arriving with slim bezels on all the sides. The tablet will be offering a selfie camera on the right side, while there will be a single camera at the rear without an LED flash unit. The volume rocker and the power button of the device will be placed on the right side.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022 Specifications, Features

According to the source, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022 tablet will be arriving with a 10.4-inch TFT screen, which will provide a resolution of 1,200 x 2,000 pixels. The slate will be powered by the Unisoc T618 processor, which will be paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of native storage, which will be further expandable up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card.

As per the latest leak, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022 will be arriving with an 8MP primary camera on the back. The device will be offering a 5MP snapper for selfies on the front. Software-wise, it will be booting Android 11 out-of-the-box. The tipster claims that the tablet will be priced at around Euro 199, which roughly translates into Rs. 15,900 in the Indian currency.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022 Will Follow The Galaxy Tab A8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2022 will be following the Galaxy Tab A8, which was launched a few months ago. The Galaxy A8 comes with a 10.5 display with slim bezels. The tablet has quad speakers for an immersive media experience and a large 7,040 mAh battery. The device comes in both Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants in the country. The color options include Dark Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold. It is available starting from Rs. 14,999 in India.

