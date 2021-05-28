Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Tab S7 FE Unveiled; When Can We Expect India Launch? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has expanded its tablets portfolio with two new offerings in the Galaxy Tab A and the Galaxy Tab S7 series. The company has introduced the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Both tablets cater to the affordable segment and have been currently launched in the global market. The features include an entry-level MediaTek/Snapdragon processor, TFT display, Dolby Atmos support, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Key Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is announced with an 8.7-inch TFT display which offers a 15:9 aspect ratio and supports 800 x 1340 pixels WXGA resolution. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek MT8786T processor. This is the codename for the Helio P22T processor.

The device will be available in dual 3GB and 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB configuration. Expandable storage support is up to 1TB via microSD card. The firmware is Android 11 layered with One UI Core 3.1. The Galaxy tab A7 Lite features a single 8MP camera at the back. The front panel is equipped with a 2MP sensor for selfies.

Speaking of the additional features, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has Dolby Atmos support and dual speakers. The tablet will be available in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants. The connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth. Rounding off the spec-sheet is a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Full Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has some upgraded hardware compared to the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The TFT display here is bigger at 12.4-inches with 1600 x 2560 pixels WQXGA resolution. The device comes with the same 8MP camera as the Tab A7 Lite at the rear, but the selfie snapper is 5MP instead of 2MP.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The mid-range chipset is accompanied by a 4GB/6GB RAM option and a 64GB/128GB storage configuration. This model also comes with up to 1TB microSD card support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Tab S7 FE Price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite's Wi-Fi only model carries a starting price label of GBP 149 (approx Rs. 15,000), while the LTE model is announced at GBP 179 (approx Rs. 18,000). The color options include silver and grey.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available starting at GBP 589 (approx Rs. 60,000) for the 6G RAM option. The 6GB RAM option is priced at GBP 629 (approx Rs. 64,000). This model is announced in Mystic Black, Mystic Black, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink Shades.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Tab S7 FE Expected India Launch?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will initially be available for pre-orders and sales in the UK starting June 2 and June 18 respectively. While the company hasn't revealed the official date for India and other regions, the online reports suggest their availability next month itself. We should come across some announcements.

