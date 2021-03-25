Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Gets NBTC Certification; Launch Expected Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is prepping up to bring the toned-down version of its Galaxy Tab A7 which will be dubbed as the Tab A7 Lite. The tablet has already visited the Bluetooth SIG and 3C certifications alongside the Geekbench platform. Now, it has been spotted at NBTC certification, which hints at an imminent launch. Alongside, the brand is also working on the Tab S7 Lite which is said to launch soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: What We Know So Far

The tablet with the model number SM-T225 is listed on the NBTC website; however, it did not share any key features of the Tab A7 Lite. Going by the previous info, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with the same model number appeared on the Bluetooth SIG and 3C certifications, and the Geekbench platform.

As per FCC certification, the tablet will pack a 5,100 mAh battery which might support 15W fast-charging. It is also said to come with a 3.5 mm audio jack and a USB-C port for charging. Dimension-wise, the tablet will measure 212.53mm in length and 124.7mm in width.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite managed to score 840 and 3838 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The Geekbench listing reveals that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will run the MediaTek's Helio P22T processor (MT8768WT) under its hood paired with 3GB of RAM. On the software front, it will run Android 11 OS with Samsung's OneUI 3.1.

Besides, the A7 Lite was also leaked with an 8.7-inch display. At this moment, the display type, camera details are still under wraps. As far as launch is concerned, the Galaxy A7 Lite is rumored to launch in June. Besides, considering the other features of the Tab A7 Lite, we can assume the upcoming tablet from Samsung will arrive at an affordable price.

To recall, the predecessor Galaxy Tab A7 made its debut in the country at Rs. 17,999 for the Wi-Fi-only model, while the LTE model comes with a price tag of Rs. 21,999. In terms of features, the Galaxy Tab A7 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, a massive 7,040 mAh battery with adaptive fast charging support. On the camera department, it has a single rear and front sensor. So, we can expect Galaxy Tab A7 Lite to flaunt the same camera setup.

