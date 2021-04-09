Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Support Page Live; Helio P22T SoC, 3GB RAM Expected News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung in addition to Galaxy A smartphones is working on a new tablet which is expected to go official soon. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the upcoming offering whose support page has gone live indicating an imminent launch. The tablet will be launching in the affordable segment and will bring features like the Helio P22T processor and an LCD display to the table.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Support Page Live

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite's support page has gone live for the European market. The tablet has the SM-T225 model on Samsung's Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Russia, and Spain regional websites. The official listing doesn't drop any clues on the specifications and features.

However, it does confirm an upcoming launch. An official announcement revealing the availability of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite could soon follow. Since the tablet has made it to several online platforms, some of the key features can be guessed.

Just for reference, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has been certified by multiple mobile authentication platforms such as FCC and Bluetooth SIG. The tablet has also made an appearance on the Geekbench where its processor, RAM, and benchmark scores were revealed.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T chipset. The entry-level octa-core processor is said to be combined with 3GB RAM. The leaks haven't yet tipped the storage capacity, but we can expect a 32GB/64GB option.

The Geekbench database has tipped Android11 OS. The tablet scored 840 and 3,838 points in the single-core and multi-core test on the benchmark platform. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has been leaked with an 8.4-inch display which is said to be an LCD panel. The camera specifications are not known at the moment.

Other leaked features include a 5,100 mAh battery unit that will get its charge over a USB Type-C port. The affordable tablet will come with a 15W fast charging technology. The leaks suggest the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite might hit the shelves by June 2021. But, the official support page is likely an indication of a preponed launch.

Best Mobiles in India