Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Announced With 15W Charging, Quad-Speakers; Price & Availability Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 has been launched as an affordable tablet. The tablet comes in multiple storage configurations will be available in both the Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants. In terms of features, the tablet comes with some upgrades over its predecessor, including a large display, 15W charging, and so on.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Design And Features

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 has thick bezels all around and the quad speakers are placed at the bottom and top edges. The volume key and power buttons are on the right side. On both the rear and front sides, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 has a single camera sensor.

Upfront, it flaunts a 10.5-inch TFT display with support for 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution. There is a 5MP front camera sensor and an 8MP camera with autofocus support. Samsung has not revealed the name of the chipset; however, it is mentioned to run an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.0GHz which is most likely the Unisoc T610 chipset.

The chipset is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Tab A8 2021 is powered by a 7,040 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the software front, the tablet runs Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 out-of-the-box.

Other features include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, 3.5mm audio jack, USB 2.0 port, and quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos. Lastly, the tablet measures 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9mm and weighs 508 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Pricing Details

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 3GB RAM + 32GB (Wi-Fi only) variant has been announced at €229 (around Rs. 19,700), while the 4GB + 64GB (Wi-Fi only) model will cost at €259 (around Rs. 22,300) and the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at €309 (around Rs. 26,600).

On the other hand, the LTE variants of the same storage options will cost €279 (around Rs. 24,000), €309 (around Rs. 26,600), and €359 (around Rs. 30,900). The tablet can be purchased in Pink Gold, Gray, and Silver color options.

How Is It Better Than Samsung Galaxy Tab A7?

As above mentioned, the successor comes with minor charges. The latest model can be purchased with different storage configurations. However, the predecessor Galaxy Tab A7 runs the Snapdragon 662 chipset, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 is said to run the Unisoc T610 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021: Launching In India?

The availability details of the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 are yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to go on sale later this month in the European market. As far as the India launch is concerned, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

However, the tablet is believed to arrive in the Indian market in the future as it has already received BIS certification. Further, the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 is expected to compete with affordable tablets from brands like Realme and Lenovo.

