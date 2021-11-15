Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Gets BIS Nod; Upgraded, Affordable Tab Coming Soon? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is gearing up for a couple of launches, including the highly anticipated Galaxy Tab S8 series. At the same time, the company is also working on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 model. In fact, rumors and reports of the Tab A8 2021 have been circulating for a while now. The latest one reveals the tablet has received FCC, TÜV Rheinland, and BIS certifications.

Apart from this, the alleged Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 was spotted on the Geekbench listing. We now have a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming Samsung tablet. That said, several details like the launch date and pricing are still under wraps.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Certified

The earlier Geekbench listing reveals the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 will arrive in two models of Wi-Fi-only and LTE. The Indian BIS certification site was spotted with both variants with model numbers SM-X200 and SM-X205, respectively. That said, the FCC certification site has received only the LTE version of the upcoming tablet.

Lastly, the TÜV Rheinland certification for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 was also spotted. Here, we have some more data on what to expect from the upcoming Samsung tab. The listing reveals the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 will include a 7,040mAh battery paired with 7.8W (1.5A) charging. This means there's no fast charging support and will take longer to completely recharge.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 Launch: What To Expect?

Previous rumors have given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021. The tab is tipped to feature a metal body design with a large 10.4-inch FHD+ TFT LCD panel. The tab is said to include quad speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and much more.

As an entry-level, affordable tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 is said to draw power from the UNISOC T610 chipset with Android 11 OS. Rumors also suggest it'll feature a single 8MP rear camera with a 5MP selfie camera in front.

Presently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 launch date and pricing are still under wraps. For all we know, Samsung will likely launch the new tab without much pomp and fair. Going by the rumored specs, the upcoming Samsung tab will likely be an affordable device in the market.

