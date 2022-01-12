Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 With An Interesting Twist Launches In India News oi-Vivek

Samsung has finally brought its latest mid-range Android tablet -- the Samsung Tab A8 in India. This latest tablet from Samsung is a bit different from most of the affordable Samsung details and here are the details regarding the same. Do note that, the Galaxy Tab A8 was originally launched in select markets in December 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a 10.5-inch LCD screen. The most unique aspect of the tablet is the fact that it is neither powered by an Exynos, Qualcomm, or even a Mediatek processor. Instead, the tablet is based on the Unisoc Tiger T618 octa-core processor. There are also quad-speakers for the true surround sound experience.

The Galaxy Tab A8 comes in three variants. The base model offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, the mid-tier model offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and lastly, the high-end model of the Galaxy Tab A8 offers 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. All three variants feature a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy Tab A8 comes in two variants. The base model just offers Wi-Fi connectivity while there is also an LTE model which also supports audio and video calls over the cellular network. As per the optics, the tablet has an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera.

The tablet is powered by a 7,040 mAh battery with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port. As per the software is concerned, the tablet ships with custom OneUI 3 skin based on top of Android 11 OS. The device is speculated to receive an Android 12 update in the coming days.

Pricing And Availability

The base model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 costs Rs. 17,999 for the base model with Wi-Fi-only connectivity with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The tablet will go on sale in India from January 17th via online and offline channels. Samsung India has some special offers on the Galaxy Tab A8, which includes a free carry case or book cover worth Rs. 999.

