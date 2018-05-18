Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 spotted in benchmark likely to sport SD 835 SoC

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is already under process and the possibility of getting the tab is very high. Last month that we have reported that the confirmation that the tablet is real and it's likely to be unveiled very soon.

Today the Galaxy Tab S4 is spotted on benchmark listing which reveals some of the Galaxy Tab S4's hardware. First, of all, the slate is listed with model number SM-T835, but since Samsung will launch at least two variants (Wi-Fi only, LTE), we'll probably find it under one other model number (SM-T830).

The listing also discloses that the Galaxy Tab S4 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The upcoming tablet will run on Android 8.1 Oreo right out of the box.

Previous rumors suggest the upcoming tablet is likely to sport a large 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 2560 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 16:10. There are reports which suggested that the camera selection of the tablet will be high-end, with a 12-megapixel camera sensor on the rear and on the front the tablet will house an 8-megapixel camera sensor. A fingerprint sensor is expected to be included as well, but its positioning remains to be determined. The tablet is said to offer LTE connectivity shows there will be a sim-enabled version as well.

As far as the Galaxy Tab S4 release is concerned, there were many reports which have suggested that Samsung will unveil its next-gen tablet at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in February. But obviously, it doesn't turn out to be true.

For now, we can expect that Samsung will showcase the new tablet at the IFA 2018 trade show which is going to happen in the second half of this year. If we see the past records, the company has used the IFA stage to launch new tablets. So if Samsung does so then it won't be surprising to us.

