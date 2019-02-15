Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with Android Pie announced: Price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e carrying the model number SM-T725 has been announced. It sports a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED WQVGA display and uses quad-stereo speakers from HARMAN similar to the Galaxy Tab S. But unlike the Tab S, this one does not support an Iris scanner or S Pen. Interestingly, the latest offering from Samsung comes with DeX support, which offers a PC-like environment with a DeX dock. Moreover, it comes with the new Bixby 2 voice assistant too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e specifications and features

When it comes to its specifications, this Samsung tablet bestows a 10.5-inch WQVGA Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. This tablet features a sleek body measuring 5.5mm thick. Under its hood, this smartphone comes with a 64-bit octa-core processor using a hexa-core 1.7GHz CPU and a dual-core 2GHz CPU. This processor is teamed up with either 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space or 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. This can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

Running Android 9 Pie, this tablet makes use of a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera. The device features 4 speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos. For connectivity, this Samsung tablet comes packed with Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB 3.1 Type-C port and a POGO pin. It employs a 7040mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e has been launched in three color variants - Black, Gold and Silver. It is priced at $399.99 (approx. Rs. 28,600). This tablet will go on sale in select markets including Germany, US and other countries starting from the second quarter of this year. As of now, there is no word regarding the Indian availability of this new Samsung tablet.