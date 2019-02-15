ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with Android Pie announced: Price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is now official.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e carrying the model number SM-T725 has been announced. It sports a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED WQVGA display and uses quad-stereo speakers from HARMAN similar to the Galaxy Tab S. But unlike the Tab S, this one does not support an Iris scanner or S Pen. Interestingly, the latest offering from Samsung comes with DeX support, which offers a PC-like environment with a DeX dock. Moreover, it comes with the new Bixby 2 voice assistant too.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with Android Pie announced: Price and specs

     

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e specifications and features

    When it comes to its specifications, this Samsung tablet bestows a 10.5-inch WQVGA Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. This tablet features a sleek body measuring 5.5mm thick. Under its hood, this smartphone comes with a 64-bit octa-core processor using a hexa-core 1.7GHz CPU and a dual-core 2GHz CPU. This processor is teamed up with either 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space or 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. This can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

    Running Android 9 Pie, this tablet makes use of a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera. The device features 4 speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos. For connectivity, this Samsung tablet comes packed with Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB 3.1 Type-C port and a POGO pin. It employs a 7040mAh battery with support for fast charging.

    Price and availability

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e has been launched in three color variants - Black, Gold and Silver. It is priced at $399.99 (approx. Rs. 28,600). This tablet will go on sale in select markets including Germany, US and other countries starting from the second quarter of this year. As of now, there is no word regarding the Indian availability of this new Samsung tablet.

    Read More About: samsung news tablet
    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 20:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue