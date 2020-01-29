Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Set To Launch On January 30 News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung is all set to launch its first tablet of this year - the Galaxy Tab S6, which is also going to be the world's first tablet with 5G support. The company has already started marketing about the tablet, the highlighted feature of the upcoming tablet is AKG audio, 5G network connectivity, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and much more. Here are the details:

According to the reports the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be launched with similar specifications like LTE version. The Galaxy Tab S6 5G will flaunt a 10.5 -inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and a pixel density of 287ppi and thickness of 5.7mm and weighs around 420 grams.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The tablet is fuelled by a 7,040 mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging support. It runs on OneUI on top of Android 9 Pie.

On the optical front, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will offer dual camera setup with the combination of 13MP primary camera sensor + 5MP ultra-wide camera sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the Tab S66 5G will house an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The rear cameras are capable of shooting video in UHD 4K resolution at 30fps.

Besides, it will also come with an additional keyboard which will allow users to perform tasks like writing blogs or office work directly on the tablet.

The upcoming Tab S6 5G is said to be launched in Mountain Grey color along with an S-Pen. The official press renders suggest that the speaker grill design on the 5G variant is different from the LTE version, the rest of the design is similar. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be available for sale in 128GB storage variant with a price tag of WON 999,000 ($848 or Rs. 59,360 approx).

