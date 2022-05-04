Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite New Variant Spotted On Multiple Certifications; Key Specs Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung launched several mid-range smartphones lately. Now, the South Korean brand is expected to launch a new tablet which might be part of the existing Galaxy Tab S6 lineup. As per the latest development, Samsung will launch a new model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that was debuted back in 2020. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite new variant has also received multiple certification sites, which confirms its moniker and key specs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite New Variant Launch Tipped

According to MySmartPrice, the South Korean company will soon launch the new variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The launch timeline hasn't been revealed yet. However, the upcoming tablet was spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification, confirming its moniker. The same model number tablet has also received Geekbench listing and was also spotted on the company's support page on the France website.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite New Variant: What To Expect?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite new variant has been spotted with SM-P613 and SM-P619 model numbers on the Bluetooth SIG certification. The Bluetooth database also confirms both variants of the tablet will come with Bluetooth 5.0 support. Besides, the tablet with the model number SM-P619 has been spotted on the Geekbench database. It is managed to score 555 in the single-core and 1685 in the multi-core test.

Further, the Geekbench listing reveals the upcoming Samsung tablet will ship with an octa-core chipset from Qualcomm which is likely to be the Snapdragon 720G chipset. It will have a base clock speed of 1.8Ghz, a max clock speed of 2.32GHz, and Adreno 618 GPU.

On the software front, the tablet will run on Android 12 OS and it will come with 4GB of RAM. Moreover, the tablet was also spotted on HTML5, which reveals it will support 800 x 1334 pixels (HD+) screen resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite New Variant Expected Launch

The launch timeline is yet to be revealed. As mentioned above, both variants of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite new version were also spotted on the Samsung's France support page. This means the launch will take place soon.

Best Mobiles in India