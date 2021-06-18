Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite Starting At Rs. 11,999; Sale Starts On June 23 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has finally announced both the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Tab A7 Lite tablets in the country. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the premium offering, while the Tab A7 Lite is a budget-centric tablet. Both are now listed on Amazon and the company's official site. To recall, these tablets were originally launched back in May. Features include a huge battery, expansible storage options up to 1TB, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Features

The Tab S7 FE comes with a 12.4-inch LCD (2560 x 1600) panel and S Pen support. The tablet ships with the Snapdragon 750G SoC clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Running Android 11 with One UI 3.0 on top, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE packs a huge 10,090 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It claims to last up to 13 hours and takes 90 minutes to fully charge.

Moreover, there is an 8MP single rear camera and a 5MP front camera on the Tab S7 FE. Lastly, the tablet supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11, and GPS for connectivity. It measures 6.3mm in thickness and weighs 608g.

Samsung Galaxy TabA7 Lite Features

Coming to the Tab A7 Lite, it has an 8.7-inch TFT display that offers a 1340 x 800-pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core chipset and packs a 5,100mAh battery. There is a single 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera sensor. Other aspects include Android 11 OS, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual speakers, and Dolby Atmos support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite Price And Availability In India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has been launched in two storage variants - 4GB+ 64GB and 6GB+128GB. The base model will cost Rs. 42,999. It can be purchased Mystic Black, Mystic Pink, Mystic Green, and Mystic Silver color options.

On the other hand, the Tab A7 Lite starts in India at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM model, while the 4GB + 64GB model price is yet to be announced. It comes in gray and silver color options. Both the tablets will go on sale in the country on June 23 via Amazon and the company's website.

Should You Buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be a great choice for those looking for a premium tablet with good design and long-lasting battery life. Besides, the chipset also offers a smooth experience and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos create an immersive surround sound.

On the other hand, the Tab A7 Lite with a huge battery and Android 11 OS is a good pick for budget-conscious users who are looking for a tablet but don't want to spend a huge amount.

