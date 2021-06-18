Just In
- 55 min ago OnePlus Smartphones To Offer OxygenOS Experience Despite Oppo Merger: Report
- 1 hr ago Realme X9 Teased In New Cryptic Poster; Could Debut Alongside Realme Buds Q2, Buds Wireless 2
- 3 hrs ago Nokia C30 Spotted At FCC: Here’s What To Expect?
- 3 hrs ago Battlegrounds Mobile India Lets PUBG Mobile Players Import Data
Don't Miss
- Movies Amrita Rao Has This Epic Reaction After Her 'Jal Lijiye' Meme Goes International With Cristiano Ronaldo
- Finance Sensex Plunges 600 points, Inflation Worries Re-surface
- Sports Euro 2020: England vs Scotland Stats Preview: Three Lions eye knockout berth
- News How ISIS tried to set up provinces in jungles of Kerala, TN, Bengal and Karnataka
- Lifestyle Gigi Hadid Teases Fans With Her Summer-Perfect Tangerine-Yellow Eye Makeup; Copy It Now!
- Education MBSE HSSLC Result 2021 To Be Declared At 12 PM
- Automobiles BMW 5 Series Facelift To Be Launched In India On 24 June With New Features & Updated Design
- Travel 10 Best Wildlife Sanctuaries To Visit In India In Monsoon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite Starting At Rs. 11,999; Sale Starts On June 23
Samsung has finally announced both the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Tab A7 Lite tablets in the country. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the premium offering, while the Tab A7 Lite is a budget-centric tablet. Both are now listed on Amazon and the company's official site. To recall, these tablets were originally launched back in May. Features include a huge battery, expansible storage options up to 1TB, and much more.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Features
The Tab S7 FE comes with a 12.4-inch LCD (2560 x 1600) panel and S Pen support. The tablet ships with the Snapdragon 750G SoC clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Running Android 11 with One UI 3.0 on top, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE packs a huge 10,090 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It claims to last up to 13 hours and takes 90 minutes to fully charge.
Moreover, there is an 8MP single rear camera and a 5MP front camera on the Tab S7 FE. Lastly, the tablet supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11, and GPS for connectivity. It measures 6.3mm in thickness and weighs 608g.
Samsung Galaxy TabA7 Lite Features
Coming to the Tab A7 Lite, it has an 8.7-inch TFT display that offers a 1340 x 800-pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core chipset and packs a 5,100mAh battery. There is a single 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera sensor. Other aspects include Android 11 OS, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual speakers, and Dolby Atmos support.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite Price And Availability In India
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has been launched in two storage variants - 4GB+ 64GB and 6GB+128GB. The base model will cost Rs. 42,999. It can be purchased Mystic Black, Mystic Pink, Mystic Green, and Mystic Silver color options.
On the other hand, the Tab A7 Lite starts in India at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM model, while the 4GB + 64GB model price is yet to be announced. It comes in gray and silver color options. Both the tablets will go on sale in the country on June 23 via Amazon and the company's website.
Should You Buy?
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be a great choice for those looking for a premium tablet with good design and long-lasting battery life. Besides, the chipset also offers a smooth experience and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos create an immersive surround sound.
On the other hand, the Tab A7 Lite with a huge battery and Android 11 OS is a good pick for budget-conscious users who are looking for a tablet but don't want to spend a huge amount.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
29,075
-
23,999
-
27,490
-
42,390
-
34,365
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000
-
20,460