Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi) Model Available With Rs. 5,500 Discount; Where To Buy?

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is live on the e-commerce site. If you are planning to buy any gadgets, it can be the right time for you. Starting with smartphones and tablets, watch and other accessories units for several brands are selling at a discounted price. Samsung is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model at Rs. 5,500 discount, bringing its original price down to Rs. 36,499.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Discount At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The Wi-Fi model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has received a price cut of Rs. 5,500 for a limited time period which brings its price down to Rs. 36,499. To recall, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model was announced last month for Rs. 41,999 and comes with a single 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM option. The tablet is available in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink color options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Specifications

The tablet has a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) TFT display. The Snapdragon 778G processor handles the processing which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD slot.

On the software front, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs Android 11 OS and it comes with a 10,090 mAh battery that supports 45W Super Fast Charging. However, it has included only a 15W charger in the box. For cameras, there is a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera sensor.

Other features include an S-Pen stylus, Dolby Atmos, AKG-tuned dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3, and so on. Lastly, the tablet measures 185.0x284.8x6.3mm in dimensions and weighs 610 grams.

Worth Considering?

The use of tablets has now skyrocketed as people are always looking for ways to keep themselves entertained. It can be watching a video or any movie, a tablet always gives us a great viewing experience. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers a large display, massive battery with fast charging, AKG-tuned dual stereo speakers, and many more. So, it can be worth considering for an asking price of Rs. 36,499.

