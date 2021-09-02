Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Model With SD778G Chip Announced In India; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has finally brought the Wi-Fi variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India. Features of the tablet include the SD778G chipset, large display, and much more. Further, it will be available for purchase in a single storage configuration and four distinct color options. For the unaware, Samsung is already selling the Galaxy Tab S7 FELTE variant for Rs. 46,999 that made its debut back in June alongside the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi) Features

The tablet comes with a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) TFT display and the Snapdragon 778G processor instead of the Snapdragon 750G SoC featured on the LTE model. The 64GB onboard storage of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD slot.

Moreover, the tablet ships with Android 11 OS and a 10,090 mAh battery that supports 45W Super Fast Charging. However, it has included only a 15W charger in the box and the tablet also supports an S-Pen stylus.

The camera department is handled by an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. Other aspects include Dolby Atmos, AKG-tuned dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3, and so on. Lastly, the tablet measures 185.0x284.8x6.3mm in dimensions and weighs 610 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi) Price And Availability In India

The Wi-Fi variant of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet price in India has been set at Rs. 41,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It can be purchased via Amazon and Samsung's official online store in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink color options. Offers for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi) include Rs. 4,000 instant cashback with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, exchange discount of up to 14,200, and so on.

Should You Buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model will be a great device with powerful features like the SD778G processor, 45W fast charging, and a large display. However, if you want LTE connectivity then you need to pay an extra Rs. 5,000 for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE LTE variant.

