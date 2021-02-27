Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G Benchmarked; Snapdragon 750 SoC Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has several smartphones lined up for launch in the coming months in the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. The brand seems to be gearing up to bring a new 5G tablet as well. The upcoming tablet will be a 5G variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. The device has been spotted at the benchmark website Geekbench where details on its processor and benchmark scores.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G Spotted At Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G has appeared on Geekbench database with the SM-T736B model number. Online reports suggest that this device will be launched in multiple variants. Earlier sightings of the SM-T730 and SM-T735 model numbers suggest Wi-Fi and LTE models under development respectively.

Another Galaxy Tab S7 Lite's 5G variant has been tipped in the past bearing the SM-T736B/SM-T736N model number. This is an indication that the brand might introduce more than one model of the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite tablet. Now coming back to the SM-T736B variant, the Geekbench database suggests an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 1.8Ghz clock speed.

The listing mentions the 'lito' motherboard which is associated with the Snapdragon 750 processor. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G will come with 4GB RAM. The Geekbench database doesn't reveal the storage capacity. But, there is a possibility that the brand pair the capacity RAM with 64GB or 128GB onboard storage.

However, it does mention Android 11 OS. Samsung will possibly add a layer of One UI skin on top. The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G managed to score 650 points and 1694 points in the single-core and multi-core test on Geekbench. As of now, only the aforementioned features are what have been tipped by the benchmark website. More information is likely to emerge going forward.

