Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite Expected To Arrive 44.5W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series comprising the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Tab S7+ was launched back in August last year. Now, the brand is gearing up to add another model named the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite to the lineup. Meanwhile, the leaked renders and rumors have already suggested the design and features of the upcoming tablet.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite is said to available in three variants - WiFi-only, 4G LTE, and 5G with model numbers of SM-T730, SM-T735, and SM-T736B (SM-T736N) respectively. The latest development has revealed the charging speed of the upcoming tablets.

Both models have now received China's 3C regulatory, revealing the both two variants of the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite will come with 44.5W fast charging support. However, it is said to offer only a 15W charger in the box. That means users need to spend an extra amount to get a 45W charger. Apart from this, nothing more is known from the latest info.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite: What We Know So Far

Going by previous info, the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite is said to feature a 12.4-inch display with support for the S Pen stylus which is expected to be attached to the back of the tablet. The tablet will get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is also believed to support a microSD card.

Moreover, it will run Android 11 and is said to come in four colors - black, silver, pink, green. Other aspects will include stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port, and a metal body. Other key details are still under wraps.

As far as the launch is concerned, Samsung is planning for its summer event soon which might take place in June. There is a chance the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite will be announced at the event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and others.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite Expected Price

Considering the leaked features, we can expect the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite will be cheaper than the existing Tab S7 and the Tab S7+. To recall, the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Tab S7+ prices start in India at Rs. 55,999, Rs. 71,999 respectively.

