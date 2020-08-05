Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Series Debuts; Best In The Lot? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is done with the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2020 where the company has introduced five new Galaxy products including the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Tab S7 series. The latter comes as a successor to the Galaxy Tab S6 which is a popular premium Android tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+ has been visiting the rumour mill since long and the hardware packed falls in line with the leaks. Let's see what new the Galaxy Tab S7 series has to offer in terms of features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: What Hardware Does It Offer?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series is launched with an 11- inch panel and a 12.3-inch Super AMOLED panel (the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7+) respectively. The standard model offers an FHD+ resolution and the display is surrounded by thin bezels (uniform on all corners).

The Galaxy S7+, on the other hand, comes with a QVXGA resolution of 1752 x 2800 pixels. The Super AMOLED panel on this variant delivers 287 PPI pixel density and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This makes it the first tablet to offer such a high refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S7 series makes use of the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. The processor on both units is combined with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variants. Software-side is handled by Android 10 OS which is wrapped under a One UI 2.0 skin.

In the camera department, the Galaxy Tab S7 has a dual-rear camera setup which comprises a 13MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. To capture selfies and for video calling, the device accommodates an 8MP sensor up front with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera setup is identical on the Galaxy S7+ as well.

Both units have an S-Pen stylus and Wireless DeX support. The Galaxy S7 is powered by a 7,040 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S7+ is backed by a bigger 10,090 mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 4G with 6GB+128GB storage is priced at Rs. EUR 799 (approx Rs. 71,052), while the 8GB RAM model is priced at EUR 879 (approx Rs. 78,166). The standard 6GB model is launched for EUR 699 (approx Rs. 62,187), while the 8GB variant will cost EUR 779 (approx Rs. 69,256).

The Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G model is announced for EUR 1,099 (approx Rs. 97,705) and the 8GB model is priced at EUR 1,179 (Rs. 1,04,854 approx). The standard 6GB RAM model is announced at EUR 899 (approx Rs. 79,891), while the 8GB RAM model will be selling at EUR 979 (approx Rs. 79,891).

The company will be hosting its first sale starting on August 21, 2020. However, both the new tablets will be available in some select markets initially. Samsung has not revealed when the Galaxy Tab S7 series will land in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series is one of the most premium tablet lineup available in the market. With features like a 120Hz display, the Snapdragon 865+ processor and 5G network support (on the Galaxy Tab S7+), the latest offerings should give Samsung an edge over the rivals in the high-end tablet segment.

