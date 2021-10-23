Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Renders Show Its Design; Key Specs Also Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The next-gen Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series has been the talk of the town for several days. If rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy Tab S8 series will include the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy S8 Ultra models. Several rumors and leaks have already revealed the possible features and price of the upcoming Samsung tablets. Now, the latest development shows the render of the standard Galaxy Tab S8, revealing its design along with key specs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Renders Show Its Design

The latest development comes to light by popular leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) who has joined Zouton to bring the renders of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 tablet. The tablet is seen in silver color and the tablet will look similar to its predecessor. It will feature slightly thick bezels around the display and the front camera will be on the right bezel.

At the rear, the Galaxy Tab S8 will offer a dual-camera system placed vertically. Further, the power button and volume keys will be on the right edge, while the USB Type-C port will be placed at the bottom along with two speaker grilles.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Detailed Features Out

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is said to come with an 11-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1600 x 2560 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet will run the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which will also support additional storage expansion of up to 1TB. On the software front, it is listed to come with Samsung One UI and pack an 8,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

For cameras, there will be a dual rear camera system consisting of a 13MP main lens and a 5MP secondary sensor. Upfront, it will have an 8MP sensor for selfies. Connectivity features could include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS with GLONASS. Lastly, it is tipped to measure 253.75 x 165.30 x 6.24mm in dimensions.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Expected Launch And Price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is rumored to go official in early 2022. We expect the brand will soon share more details. Besides, the tablet is expected to start at $842.69 (roughly Rs. 63,200). We will suggest you take the info as speculations. Since Samsung has not shared any word regarding the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

