Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Color Options Out; Could Use Exynos SoCs Instead Of Snapdragon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is said to include the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy S8 Ultra. If rumors are to be believed, the next-gen Galaxy Tab S8 series will see the light of day in early 2022. The features and pricing of the tablets have already leaked multiple times online. Now, the fresh info has revealed the color options of the all three tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Color Variants Revealed

A report by GalaxyClub claims, both the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8+ will be available in three color options - Gray, Silver, and Rose Gold, while the Ultra model is tipped to come in a single Gray color option. Apart from the color options, the report did not reveal anything about the upcoming Galaxy tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Features We Know So Far

A recent report has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will be powered by the Exynos SoCs. However, a previous report suggested that Samsung will use the Snapdragon 898 chipset or the SD888 for the Tab S8 series. So, it will be better to take this as speculations until any reliable info comes out.

In terms of features, the Galaxy Tab S8 is tipped to flaunt slightly thick bezels around the display and the front camera was spotted on the right bezel. Both the standard and the Tab S8+ are expected to come with a 120Hz display; however, the latter will have a 12.4-inch OLED panel, while the standard Tab S8 will pack an 11-inch LTPS TFT screen.

They could feature an 8MP front-facing sensor and a 13MP dual-rear camera setup. For battery, the Tab S8 might pack an 8,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ is likely to be powered by a 10,090 mAh battery with the same 45W fast charging. Further, both are said to be available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations.

Coming to the Ultra model which is said to sport a 14.6-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also come in two storage options and have a dual-camera module on both sides. For selfies, Samsung could use an 8MP main lens and a 5MP ultrawide lens, while a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor for the rear panel.

Besides, a 12,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support will fuel the tablet. Lastly, it will get an in-display fingerprint sensor and measure 5.5mm thickness, and weigh 650 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Expected Price

The trio is said to be available in three variants - Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G. The Ultra model is said to start at KRW 1,469,000 (around Rs. 95,478), while the Tab S8+ could get a starting price of KRW 1,149,000 (around Rs. 74,680).

Lastly, the standard Tab S8 is tipped to carry a starting price of KRW 829,000 (roughly Rs. 53,800). Samsung has not shared any word regarding the upcoming tablets yet. So, we'll suggest you to take this info with a pinch of salt.

